Trump Discusses His Call With Putin, Told Him ‘Be Helpful’ By Ending Ukraine War

President Donald Trump held a press conference at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida on Monday, and he was asked about his call earlier in the day with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

After lengthy remarks threatening further action against Iran if oil tankers are not able to cross through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump took questions from reporters about the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

“Thank you so much. Do you approve of Iran’s new supreme leader? And secondly, can you tell us more about your call with Russian President Vladimir Putin today? What did you discuss?” asked an off-camera reporter.

“Yes, I had a very good call with President Putin. We had a lot of people on the line — from our side, from his side. We were talking about Ukraine, which is just a never-ending fight. And when — look, there’s tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump replied, adding:

They can’t seem to get it together. But I think it was a positive call on that subject, and we obviously talked then about the Middle East. And he wants to be helpful. I said that you could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with. That would be more help. But we had a very good talk, and he wants to be very constructive.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

