‘Why Are You the Only Person Saying This?’ Reporter Asks Trump About Dubious Claim That Iran Bombed Own School

President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on Monday why he is the only person who insists that an Iranian missile hit an elementary school in the southern part of the country.

The U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran last weekend in a campaign that Trump said could last at least a month. Among the first structures hit was a girls’ elementary school in Minab. On Thursday, Reuters reported that U.S. investigators believe it was likely that a U.S.-fired missile hit the school. At least 175 people were killed, most of them young girls. A New York Times report, meanwhile, concluded that a Tomahawk missile hit the school and that the projectile was likely launched by the U.S.

Neither Iran nor Israel is believed to possess Tomahawk missiles.

During a press conference on Monday, CNN’s Manu Raju asked the president if the U.S. would “accept any responsibility.”

Well, I haven’t seen it,” Trump replied. “And I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is used by, you know, is sold and used by other countries. You know that. And whether it’s Iran who also has some Tomahawks. They wish they had more, but whether it’s Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk, a Tomahawk is very generic. It’s sold to other countries but that’s being investigated right now.”

Moments later, another reporter followed up:

REPORTER: Mr. President you just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this? TRUMP: Because I just don’t know enough about it. I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation. But Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us, but I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!