Trump Goes on Bonkers Riff About Not Wanting to Kiss a Dude — Second ‘No Homo’ Rant in Two Days

President Donald Trump went on a bonkers riff about not wanting to kiss a man as he took questions on Friday — one day after he delivered a similarly-themed gag in another speech.

Maybe Trump has been taking in a little too much Heated Rivalry content, because he caught himself musing about the “young, handsome” president of Paraguay during a “Board of Peace” event on Thursday and quickly disclaimed any attraction to men:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: President Penna [Peña] of Paraguay is here. President. President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women, I like. Men, I don’t have any interest.

On Friday afternoon, Trump held a briefing to blast the bombshell Supreme Court decision striking down his emergency tariff regime. As he was responding to a question, Trump went on a tangent about a man at a factory who wanted to kiss him. For a second consecutive day, Trump denied feeling desire for a man:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yesterday, I was at a steel plant, as you know, and I went to a great, great place, great plant, great, wonderful people. And they were telling me, I said to them, you were there, a lot of the press in this room. Of course, I don’t think the plane’s big enough to take the press in this room. But a lot of the press right here, we’re in Georgia. I said to the owner of — I made a speech at a factory. They made steel products. And I said, how are you? Nice to meet you. How’s business? “President, I’d love to kiss you.”. This is a very powerful man. I don’t want to be kissed by that man. But a very strong, powerful man who’s been in the steel business for many years. His father started it. And he said, “Sir, I want to kiss you.”. I said why? He said “Because we were down to working one hour a week. And then you came in and imposed tariffs. And all of that foreign junk that they were dropping into our country stopped. And we’re now going to double shifts, seven days a week. And we may be, very soon, going to 24 hours around the clock, almost seven days a week.” He said, “Sir, I want to kiss you so badly!” And I said, “No, thank you!” But you know what? He just, just to finalize it, he said, “Oh, this is a great place in Georgia. In Georgia,” he said, “All up and down the highway. Same exact answer, sir. We’re all going out of business. We’re going to go bankrupt. We’re are all going to out of business. And now every one of us are thriving and we’re hiring people like we haven’t-,” he said “Like I’ve never,” and he’s been in business for I think 45 years, “like we’ve never hired before.” That’s because of tariffs. And we’re going keep it going the same way.

Watch above via CNN.

