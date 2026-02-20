‘I Don’t Need to!’ Trump Insists He STILL Doesn’t Need Congress to Approve Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted he still didn’t need congressional approval for tariffs despite the Supreme Court saying the opposite in its ruling.

Hours earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s sweeping tariffs with the U.S.’s trade partners were illegal. In his majority opinion the, Chief Justice John Roberts declared that Trump “must identify clear congressional authorization” before using his “extraordinary power” to “unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope.”

Trump lashed out in his Friday afternoon press conference in response, saying he was “absolutely ashamed” by the ruling and even accusing the Supreme Court of being compromised by “foreign interests.” The president also vowed to use “powerful” alternative methods to ensure his tariff-backed economic policy doesn’t falter.

When the presser was opened up to questions from the press, Trump was asked if he’d ask Congress “to take additional action on tariffs” moving forward. The president responded:

No, I don’t need to. It’s already been approved. I mean, I would ask Congress and probably get it. When people look at the real numbers, and you look at hundreds of billions of dollars that have come into our country– yesterday I was at a steel plant, as you know, and I went to a great, great place, great plant, great, wonderful people, and they were telling me, I said to them– you were there, a lot of the press in this room. Of course, I don’t think this plane is big enough to take the press in this room.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!