‘Absolutely Ashamed!’ Trump Comes Out Guns Blazing After SCOTUS Tariff Decision

On Friday, during an appearance before the press at the White House, President Donald Trump spoke on the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his sweeping tariffs, saying that he was “absolutely ashamed” of the justices responsible for it.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing,” Trump said. “And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

According to reporting from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes, the president learned of the 6-3 ruling that deemed his emergency tariffs illegal during a White House breakfast meeting with governors on Friday morning. He told those in attendance that he “has a backup plan,” calling the decision “a disgrace.”

He was also reportedly heard saying, “These f*cking courts,” with Holmes adding that he seemed “enraged.”

The 6-3 decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, was supported by two fellow conservatives, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the three liberal justices. It held that Trump’s tariffs on products entering the U.S. were illegal under a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices [Clarence] Thomas, [Samuel] Alito, and [Brett] Kavanaugh for their strength, and wisdom, and love of our country,” Trump continued on Friday, mentioning those who voted to keep the tariffs. “When you read the dissenting opinions, there’s no way that anyone can argue against them.”

Celebrations of the decision have already crossed party lines, with Republicans like Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) saying he feels “vindicated” and former Vice President Mike Pence adding that “American families and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Trump went on, “Foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic. They are so happy. They are dancing in the streets. But they won’t be dancing for long — that I can assure you.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

