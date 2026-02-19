Hot Mic Catches CNN Anchor’s Stunned Reaction to Trump Blurting He Doesn’t ‘Like Handsome Men’

CNN’s studio mic caught an anchor’s unvarnished reaction to an aside from President Donald Trump that involved his lack of affection for “handsome men.”

Trump gave a speech Thursday morning at an event promoting his Board of Peace at the contentiously renamed “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

According to pool reports, there were pro-Palestinian protesters across the street from the building “with big signs yelling ‘Donald Trump go to hell.’”

The president’s speech featured the usual stylistic flourishes and characteristic deviations — including one aside that caught CNN anchor Sara Sidner off guard.

Sidner and co-anchors John Berman and Kate Bolduan covered the speech live on Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, during which the network cut in midway through Trump’s remarks.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He’s a great guy. They’re all great. But I was very proud of it. President Penna (Peña) of Paraguay is here. President. President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. CNN ANCHOR SARA SIDNER: What?! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Women, I like. Men, I don’t have any interest. CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: Right. President Trump is speaking to his Board of Peace. This is the organization he founded first to help rebuild Gaza.

Trump riffed freely as he introduced the other leaders at the event, as well.

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump appeared to try and assuage concerns about his entity being at odds with the United Nations, claiming his goal was to “strengthen up” the UN:

The Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly. But we’re going to strengthen up the United Nations. We’re going to make sure it’s facilities are good if they need help, and they need help, money wise, we can help them money wise. And we’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable.

