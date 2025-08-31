President Donald Trump went on a wild social media spree Sunday morning in which he fawned over Fox News pundits, attacked Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and encouraged a “major lawsuit” against Major League Baseball.

As part of a series of posts to his Truth Social platform, Trump shouted out Fox News contributors Miranda Devine and Katie Pavlich over appearances they made on the network Satruday.

“Miranda Devine and Katie Pavlich were terrific on FoxNews yesterday,” Trump wrote. “Smart, exciting, and really know their ‘stuff.’ Two great professionals.”

Trump then ratcheted up his battle with Newsom by bashing a plan the California governor recently announced to build low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades.

“Can you imagine being so stupid as to destroy one of the best areas in the United States by building Low Income Housing there?” Trump wrote. “The people must be having a ‘fit.'”

But Trump’s lengthiest and most fiery comments early Sunday — as part of a spree in which he made 14 posts and re-posts, as of this writing — came as he doubled down on his recent call for Roger Clemens to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Clemens — who was identified by MLB-appointed investigator George Mitchell as a Steroid user, but has always denied using performance enhancing drugs — has been left out of the hall amid the cloud of suspicion over his play.

Trump believes Clemens has a case against the league for keeping him out of Cooperstown.

“Frankly, I think he has a major lawsuit against Baseball,” Trump wrote. “If it were me, I’d sue them. PUT ROGER CLEMENS IN THE HALL OF FAME, NOW — NOT LIKE YOU DID WITH PETE ROSE, WHEN YOU WAITED UNTIL HE WAS DEAD! That wasn’t the deal I made with the Commissioner, Rob Manfred, many months before he died. The deal was that he was going to be put up, immediately, but they waited and waited and waited, and then, put him up because of ‘death.’ It shouldn’t have been because of death, it should have been because of TALENT! This is not going to happen with Roger Clemens.”

