Trump Goes to Bat Hard for Pam Bondi Despite MAGA Blowback from Wild Hearing: She ‘Was Fantastic!’

President Donald Trump posted a full-throated defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi Thursday following her combative congressional hearing that had even MAGA stalwarts calling for blood.

Wednesday’s hearing on the Epstein files devolved into a screaming match with Bondi consistently hurling insults at Democratic lawmakers.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson argued that Bondi “should be fired or resign” for her performance, while Newsmax host Carl Higbie accused the DOJ of an Epstein cover-up and called on those involved in “screwing this up” to resign.

But any criticism of Bondi’s combative style fell on deaf ears for Trump.

“AG Pam Bondi, under intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics, was fantastic at yesterday’s Hearing on the never ending saga of Jeffrey Epstein, where the one thing that has been proven conclusively, much to their chagrin, was that President Donald J. Trump has been 100% exonerated of their ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia type charges,” Trump wrote.

He continued:

Actually, it is the SLIMEBALL Democrats, many of them big Donors and Politicians, that have been proven GUILTY! “Republican” Loser, Sanctimonious RINO Congressman, Thomas Massie, made a total fool of himself yesterday, fighting aimlessly against a hopeless agenda of Hate and Stupidity, as most clearly stated by his crashing Job Approval Numbers in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, where a Military Hero Opponent, Ed Gallrein, is crushing him in the Polls. He is now in “Wacky” Liz Cheney territory! Nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, they only cared about him when they thought he could create Political Harm to a very popular President who has brought our Country back from the brink of extinction, and very quickly, at that! In fact, this attempt by the Democrats to take away attention from tremendous Republican SUCCESS is backfiring badly. Maybe they should focus on their quest to Open our Borders to the World’s Greatest Criminals, have Transgender for Everybody or, get Men, no matter their size or strength, to play in Women’s Sports.

Trump, several of his cabinet members, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Howard Lutnick, and Navy Secretary John Phelan, have all been named in the files but have not been charged with any crimes.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!