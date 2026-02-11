Conservative Radio Host Says Bondi ‘Should Be Fired or Resign’ After House Hearing Flub

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson said Attorney General Pam Bondi should quit or be canned after she said lawmakers and American citizens should be celebrating the stock market “smashing records,” rather than being fixated on the files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Erickson shared his disgust with Bondi’s answer in a post on X on Wednesday.

“When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign,” he posted. “But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year.”

When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign. But neither will happen, which is another reason the Democrats are going to have a good election year. pic.twitter.com/IahqskOAHW — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 11, 2026

He was referring to Bondi’s testimony during a marathon session before the House Judiciary Committee. Bondi celebrated President Donald Trump for being the “most transparent” POTUS in America’s history — which she said was backed up by her Justice Department releasing millions of Epstein-related files.

She then said Democrats are suddenly focused on Epstein so they can distract from Trump’s “booming” economy and stock market.

“None of them asked Merrick Garland over the last four years one word about Jeffrey Epstein. How ironic is that? You know why? Because… the Dow right now is over 50,000,” Bondi said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-NY) was apparently laughing off-camera, and Bondi ripped him for it.

“I don’t know why you’re laughing. I hear you’re a great stock trader, as I hear, Raskin,” she said, before returning to talking about the stock market.

That moment was disqualifying, Erickson felt.

It was a wild scene in a day full of them on Capitol Hill, which started off with Raskin accusing Bondi of leading a “massive Epstein cover-up” that he said is the biggest failure in Justice Department history.

“You replace real prosecutors with counterfeit stooges who robotically do the president’s bidding,” Raskin said. “Nothing in American history comes close to this complete corruption of the justice function and contamination of federal law enforcement.”

Bondi got her own shots in, branding Raskin a “washed-up, loser lawyer” who was a political failure.

There were other tense exchanges, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) grilling Bondi and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) shrieking at her to be “QUIET” at one point.

The hearing comes just a few week after the Justice Department released 3.5 million documents as part of the latest batch of Epstein files. The DOJ was required by law to release the full, unredacted files on December 19th. That batch included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops and told them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

Watch above via Erickson’s X post.

