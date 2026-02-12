Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) rejected his colleague Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) call to tone things down a bit during a wild hearing exchange with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) on Thursday.

Hawley’s questioning of Ellison in the Senate Homeland Security Committee got off to a rough start with Ellison refusing to give a yes or no answer to the senator about whether he is Minnesota’s attorney general. Things only spun out of control further as Hawley accused Ellison of having direct involvement in a group in the state committing $250 million in fraud. Ellison denied involvement and specifically reports that he took $10,000 in campaign donations from individuals tied to the Feeding Our Futures group.

“Mr. Chairman, I didn’t come here to be insulted. I came here voluntarily,” Ellison told Paul, the chair of the Senate committee, while Hawley was accusing him of enabling and benefitting from fraud in his state.

Hawley referred to audio of an exchange between Ellison and the group, obtained by the conservative group Center for the American Experiment during his time on Thursday. He also referred to records showing $10,000 in campaign contributions from people linked to the group to Ellison.

Ellison denied receiving money from the group and insisted his office assisted in their eventual federal conviction. He accused Hawley of misrepresenting transcripts from the conversation in question.

Hawley was having none of it and told Ellison he “should be indicted” and asked him if it “was worth it,” leading to Paul briefly stepping in to ask Hawley to watch his “tenor.”

“I think we’ve made the point,” the chair said.

“I’ll ask the question how I want to, Sen. Paul,” Hawley shot back.

Hawley then focused on Ellison again for another couple of minutes, and things devolved to the point where each said the other should resign their positions.

Watch above via CSPAN.

