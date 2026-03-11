Trump Lashes Out at ‘WORST Republican’ in Bid to Nudge Kentucky Primary: ‘Will Hopefully Lose BIG’

President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Wednesday, branding the Kentucky lawmaker the “worst Republican” in U.S. history as he prepares to campaign in the state to unseat his longtime GOP critic.

Posting to Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump went after Massiel, along with some other familiar targets:

I predict that “Representative”Thomas Massie will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman in the long and fabled history of the United States Congress, even worse than Crazy Liz Chaney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown under stress!). They are all misfits and losers, but Massie, who is running against a great American Patriot in the Kentucky Primary, will hopefully lose BIG. I LOVE KENTUCKY!!! President DJT

The social media broadside comes as Trump heads to northern Kentucky to boost Massie’s primary challenger, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.

Trump is scheduled to visit a packaging plant in Hebron, located in Massie’s 4th Congressional District, where Gallrein has pledged to back Trump’s agenda and “deliver America First results for Kentucky.”

Massie has emerged as one of Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics in Congress, repeatedly breaking with the president on major issues including tariffs, deficit spending and, particularly, leading the push to release files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The congressman also broke with Trump to oppose the president’s unilateral military strikes linked to the escalating conflict involving Iran, one of only two Republicans to vote for requiring congressional approval for continued operations.

Massie has defended his stance, arguing he is holding Trump to campaign promises.

In an X post last week, Massie wrote: “This isn’t America First.”

The price of gas has gone up $0.47 and the price of diesel has gone up $0.83 in 10 days due to War with Iran. and waging war costs American taxpayers about $1 billion per day, which comes out to $10 per family per day, or $100 since the war began. This isn’t America First. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 8, 2026

The Kentucky primary is set for May 19.

