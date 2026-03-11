BREAKING: Van Crashes Through White House Security Barricade, Man Detained

A driver has been detained after crashing a van through a barricade near the White House on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to assist Secret Service agents at around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday after a van drove through a security barricade near the presidential residence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

There were reportedly no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!