BREAKING: Van Crashes Through White House Security Barricade, Man Detained
Mar 11th, 2026, 8:45 am
A driver has been detained after crashing a van through a barricade near the White House on Wednesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to assist Secret Service agents at around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday after a van drove through a security barricade near the presidential residence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
There were reportedly no injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated
