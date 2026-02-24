Trump Lauds ‘Wonderful Wife’ Erika Kirk as ‘Charlie! Charlie!’ Chants Erupt in Support of Slain Husband

President Donald Trump lauded the work of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Tuesday, calling on his wife Erika to stand amid a chorus of cheers from Republican House members.

Trump made his remarks during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, which Erika Kirk attended as one of the president’s guests. After touting a rise in religion among young people in America, Trump attributed the shift to Charlie Kirk.

“And a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk, a great guy, great man,” said Trump. “So last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin and martyred, really martyred for his beliefs.”

The president then turned to Erika Kirk, clapping for Kirk’s widow along with Republican members of the House. As Erika stood, a chant began, calling out her husband’s name.

“His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight. Erika, please stand,” he said. “Thank you, Erika. Been through a lot. In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind.”

