Democrats Irk Trump By Busting Out Laughing at His Boast He ‘Ended Eight Wars’

President Donald Trump hit back at Democrats laughing during his Tuesday night State of the Union address after he claimed he has “ended eight wars” during the first year of his second term.

“We’re proudly restoring safety for Americans at home, and we are also restoring security for Americans abroad. Our country has never been stronger. In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Cambodia,” Trump began as some of his critics burst out laughing.

“Isn’t it funny?” an irked Trump hit back as some heckling could be heard.

“Sick people!” Trump added as he did throughout the night, sparring with his hecklers.

“Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India — would have been a nuclear war,” Trump boasted, adding:

35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement. Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Congo and Rwanda, and, of course, the war in Gaza, which proceeds at a very low level. It’s just about there. I want to thank Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for your help. Thank you, Steve. Thank you. And I also want to thank the man they report to, Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Thank you, Marco. People like you. You know, Marco got 100 percent of the votes when he was in confirmation. I think our next one was about 54 percent.

USA Today quickly fact checked the 8 wars ended claim and concluded, “He has frequently mentioned stopping several wars while touting his peace record since returning to office. But not all the conflicts have happened in the first year in office, nor do all parties give him credit for the six peace agreements he has been a part of. In fact, not all of them are considered wars.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!