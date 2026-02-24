Trump Flat-Out Says Democrats Can’t Be Legitimately Elected: ‘Only Way They Can Get Elected Is to Cheat’

President Donald Trump said during Tuesday’s State of the Union address that the “only way” Democrats can be voted into office is by cheating.

Trump has long falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him, and on Tuesday, he took matters further by claiming that Democrats cannot be elected without engaging in voter fraud. During his speech, the president urged the Senate to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, when registering to vote.

The House passed the bill this month, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where it will need 60 votes to advance.

Trump has urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to amend Senate rules so the SAVE Act can pass with a simple majority of 51 votes.

“[T]hey don’t want identification for the greatest privilege of them all: voting in America,” Trump yelled from the dais in the House chamber on Tuesday night. “Both Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly agree on the policy that we just enunciated. And Congress should unite and enact this commonsense, country-saving legislation right now. And it should be before anything else happens. And the reason they don’t wanna do it, why would anybody not want voter ID? One reason! Because they wanna cheat. There’s only one reason.”

Trump added, “They wanna cheat. They have cheated. And their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat. And we’re gonna stop it. We have to stop it, John.”

Trump pointed at Thune in the crowd to underscore his remarks. In response, Republicans in the chamber stood and applauded the president’s false claim that Democrats can only get elected by cheating.

After losing the 2020 election, Trump pressured Republican officials in several states he lost to overturn the results. He went so far as to demand Georgia’s secretary of state “find” him enough votes to win the state.

