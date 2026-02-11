Trump Official Reveals Mexican Cartel Drones Sparked El Paso Airspace Shutdown, as FAA Lifts Restrictions

A Trump administration official revealed that the temporary closure of airspace over El Paso late Tuesday was due to the presence of Mexican cartel drones that have since been “disabled” by the military.

The official told NBC News journalist Garrett Haake the cause of the disruption on Wednesday morning, after the drones reportedly breached the airspace:

An administration official now tells @NBCNews that the closure of El Paso airspace was due to Mexican cartel drones breaching US airspace – which have since been "disabled" by the US military. FAA says no threat to air travel. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 11, 2026

He added that the official did not explain why the initial order was a 10-day closure.

Haake’s report came moments after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its restriction that had grounded all aircraft late Tuesday night:

The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 11, 2026

The shutdown, which halted all traffic in and out of El Paso and neighboring Santa Teresa, New Mexico, had initially been reported as planned to run from 11.30 p.m. on February 10 through 11:30 p.m. on February 20.

The unprecedented airspace shutdown, the likes of which have not been seen since the September 11 terror attacks, triggered confusion among airlines, local officials, and travelers.

In a statement issued before the reversal, El Paso International Airport told KFOX14 that the flight restriction appeared to be “security related.”

According to CNN, a source briefed by the FAA said the ban was driven by military operations from Biggs Army Airfield at Fort Bliss after the Department of War could not assure the safety of civilian aircraft.

