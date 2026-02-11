CBS News Mocked for Mistaking King Charles With Monarch Who Died Over 300 Years Ago: ‘Journalism by Ouija Board’

CBS News was mocked on Tuesday after it mixed up King Charles III with a 17th-century monarch who died more than 300 years ago.

In a social media post reporting that the King would cooperate with the police investigation into his brother Andrew’s ties with the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, CBS News mistakenly referred to the monarch as King Charles II – a distant ancestor of King Charles III who died more than 300 years ago in 1685.

The mistake, which was slapped with a community note on X, quickly went viral, with social media users dunking on the suggestion that a 17th-century monarch had been reached for comment.

Louis XIV, “The Sun King”, is reportedly also supportive https://t.co/kuiTCkuxg5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 11, 2026

That’s interesting but I’d like to hear what Henry VIII thinks of the situation. https://t.co/cNFDFIUag0 — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) February 11, 2026

“The BBC’s official US broadcast partner is now doing journalism by ouija board (Charles II died in 1685),” reacted commentator Rupert Myers.

The BBC’s official US broadcast partner is now doing journalism by ouija board (Charles II died in 1685) https://t.co/gqchMWoQxr — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) February 11, 2026

did you have a seance pic.twitter.com/sPR2GNxDVC — Adele Barnett-Ward (@Adele_Thames) February 11, 2026

While King Charles III’s name appeared in CBS News’ article without error, the mistake took more than 20 hours to be corrected on social media.

CBS News has received criticism from both the left and right since its acquisition by billionaire heir David Ellison and subsequent installation of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief last year.

“CBS News is a wreck, it’s just gone!” protested former late-night host David Letterman last month, claiming the organization had “been trampled on, p*ssed on, and eviscerated by these idiots that have taken it over.”

Weiss’s CBS News has also been criticized by pro-Trump commentators Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

“She’s an idiot,” said Carlson during a rant about Weiss, describing her as “the single least creative human being” and “the single most robotic.”

