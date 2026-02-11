Trump Falsely Claims ‘I’m Popular’ in Fox Interview — Says His Economy ‘Greatest Ever in History Actually’

President Donald Trump declared “I’m popular” and his economy the “greatest ever in history” to Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow — even as he polls in the 30’s on both counts.

Trump’s polling on the economy has cratered over the past year, and his overall approval numbers have followed suit — he’s at 39 percent in a new NBC News poll and 37% in the latest The Economist/YouGov survey.

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, the host wrapped up an interview with Trump by asking him if there’s a way for Republicans to avoid a bloodbath in the midterms.

Trump launched into a response that was heavy on boasts but middling on the reassurance front:

FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST LARRY KUDLOW: So you’ve been very generous with your time. Just last question, can you beat history on these midterm elections, carry the House and the Senate for the GOP? Can you do it on the economy? Do you need more communication? Do need more marketing? Do you need more help? I mean, the numbers are on your side. The question is, does the public know this? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, you know, we have a fake news that doesn’t get the word out. That’s why I love doing an interview with– we get the word out. But so you ask a question. In 50 years, a president that won– even a popular president, somebody that’s done well. I’m popular and I’ve done well. I mean, I think we have the greatest economy actually ever in history. We broke 50 and we broke 7,000. They said I wouldn’t do that for four years and I did it in 1 year. We have to get the word out, okay? If we can get the world out, we should win. The problem is that, historically, two times the presidents won in 50 years. Two times. I don’t know what that is. There’s something down deep, psychological. And some of them were good presidents, and they still lost, they lost. When a president wins, Republican or Democrat, they lose the midterms. We’re gonna change that. I hope. We’re trying very hard. We’re going to change it. We inherited a country that was going to die. We had a dead country. Now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. That’s said by everybody. We have the hottest country in the word. I guess I have to sell that because we should win in a landslide and we’ll do everything we can to do it. FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST LARRY KUDLOW: Thank you for your time, Mr. President. You’re most gracious.

Watch above via Fox Business Network’s Kudlow.

