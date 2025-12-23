Trump Plugs ‘TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS’ by Suggesting He’d Leave White House for Emcee Gig

President Donald Trump plugged the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on social media ahead of its airing Tuesday night, asking American viewers to tell him what they think about his hosting of the event while suggesting he might leave the presidency to become a full-time emcee.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday morning, the president encouraged Americans to tune in to the ceremony, which took place on Dec. 7.

“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” he said. “If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?”

His post read, in full:

THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+. Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event. Tell me what you think of my “Master of Ceremony” abilities. If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full time job? We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor.

Last week, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ board, which is chaired by Trump, unanimously voted to rename the building after him.

By the next day, “DONALD J. TRUMP” appeared on the facade of the building.