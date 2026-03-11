Trump Press Aide Rips the Washington Post For Not Including Her Sneering Comment

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly put The Washington Post on blast for not including her comment mocking them and avoiding the actual question in their new report.

In a Wednesday X post, Kelly tagged Washington Post reporter Scott Nover over a story about the Pentagon banning press photographers from briefings. Citing two people familiar with the matter, Nover reported that the new restrictions come after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s team found some press images of him to be “unflattering.”

“Fake news ‘reporter’ [Scott Nover] said we declined to comment for this story,” Kelly wrote on X. “Not true! He just didn’t like my comment because it exposes how little the Washington Post cares about access for photographers. They just fired all of their White House photographers! Fake outrage.”

In fact, according to the New York Times, the Washington Post has cut ALL staff photographer positions! Yikes! pic.twitter.com/qiAuaK5RV8 — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) March 11, 2026

Included in the post is Nover asking for comment for the story, and Kelly responded by offering the quote, “Didn’t The Washington Post just fire all of its White House photographers?”

“Please include in full!” she also wrote.

Kingsley Wilson, a press secretary for the Pentagon, did have a statement included in the report.

Wilson said:

In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool. Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential.

For Kelly, Nover wrote that she “declined to comment on Hegseth’s decision to shut out reporters.”

What Kelly did choose to talk about are recent layoffs at The Washington Post. In February, approximately 30% of its staff was laid off, including all of its staff photographers, according to a New York Times report Kelly referenced.

