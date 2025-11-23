CNN’s Scott Jennings Spars With Kara Swisher on Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship: ‘One of the Biggest Lies’ Told by Media

CNN star Scott Jennings scoffed at reporter Kara Swisher’s claim that big tech’s censorship of reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop leading up to the 2020 election — coupled with 51 former intelligence officials saying it was Russian disinformation — was nothing more than “politics.”

Jennings, during his appearance on her On With Kara Swisher podcast on Friday, said he was not buying her argument.

“They were making their case, just like you would say Trump just did with whatever issue he had,” Swisher told him.

“Well, I don’t agree that it is a simple matter of ‘making your case.’ When you use your government title and you use your intelligence bonafides and you use all of your credentials to flat out lie to the American people — they didn’t know that. That was a political argument, that they were saying this is Russian disinformation. That what you’re reading is directly out of the Kremlin.”

He continued, “It was one of the biggest lies that was told to try to get Joe Biden over the finish line. Do you think that’s just politics as usual?”

“Yes, I do, actually,” Swisher told him.

“Do you like it?” Jennings followed up.

Swisher said she did not like it, then said she has a number of other problems with President Donald Trump, like his “meddling with the tech companies.”

The New York Post reported in October 2020 that Hunter Biden introduced his dad, when he was vice president, to a Ukrainian energy executive; a year later, Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was looking into the energy company, the Post reported.

That story was quickly censored by Twitter and Facebook, and 51 ex-intelligence officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan, signed a letter claiming it had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Those claims ended up being bogus.

Jennings told Swisher that the Biden laptop ordeal, coupled with how COVID-19 opinions were policed on social media, left a “bad taste” in many Americans’ mouths.

“[It] turns out some of those people were right and the people who were censoring them were wrong,” he said. “So I guess my point is this — there is a general feeling that if the elites make a decision about what the narrative is going to be, they can crush you. And they can either coerce tech companies into crushing you, [and] they can coerce media into crushing you.”

Swisher said she sees similarities today with the Trump Administration, and pointed to “lawsuits against media companies” like ABC and CBS as a prime example.

“It’s the same exact playbook,” she said.

