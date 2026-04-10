Kristi Noem’s Husband Allegedly Discussed Leaving His Wife and Transitioning to a Woman in Stunning New Texts: Report

The husband of former Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem reportedly discussed leaving his wife for a sex worker and transitioning to a woman.

In late March, Daily Mail published an explosive report revealing Bryon Noem’s “double life.” According to the report, he kept in touch with fetish models and had an obsession with large breasts to the point that he would dress in women’s clothing and stuff balloons in his shirt. Included in the report were multiple photos that Bryon allegedly sent to the models.

The former DHS secretary was said to have been “devastated” by the revelations.

In a Friday report, Daily Mail published texts and phone calls revealing more about Bryon’s relationship with Shy Sotomayor — one of the models who received thousands of dollars from him.

Daily Mail confirmed that one of the phone numbers involved in the exchanges belonged to Bryon. The report continued:

We have confirmed the telephone number used was Bryon’s, who also paid for their conversations using an email under the pseudonym ‘Chrystalballz666’ and admitted he would like to be referred to by the name Crystal. In the recordings, Bryon is heard professing his subservience to Sotomayor, who wasn’t shy in dissing his wife, then-head of the DHS, and in particular criticizing her handling of aggressive ICE operations in Minneapolis. In fact, Bryon was apparently so unfazed by Sotomayor ridiculing Kristi that he told the dominatrix she was ‘so much better’ than his wife and that he didn’t ‘think [his] family stands a chance compared to [her].’

In one of the screenshots included in the report, the person presumed to be Bryon told Sotomayor, “I can see us leaving our spouses for each other.” In another screenshot, he allegedly told her, “I will be your trans bimbo b*tch.” In response, Sotomayor encouraged the idea and suggested “huge fake t*ts” and “a** shots.” Bryon later said, “I want to be a crystal so bad,” referring to his chosen name if he transitioned.

According to the report, Sotomayor revealed to Bryon that she knew who he was on January 10. Their last time speaking to one another was a little over a week before Daily Mail’s first report.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!