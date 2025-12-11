Trump Rages at Indiana ‘Republican SUCKERS’ Who Revolt on Redistricting Push in ‘MAGA Primary’ Threat

President Donald Trump savaged Indiana Senate leader Rodric Bray (R) for stalling a congressional redistricting plan the president insists would deliver the GOP two extra House seats and threatened a “MAGA primary” against any “SUCKERS” who resist.

The proposed map, now bogged down in the state Senate, has become a pressure point for a party navigating a razor-thin majority in the House.

In a blistering Truth Social broadside late Wednesday, Trump said Indiana has “a chance to make a difference in Washington, D.C.” and warned the legislature could become “the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!”

Trump singled out Bray as “being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats,” claiming he is leaning on “soon to be very vulnerable friends” to block the plan.

The president went further, alleging Bray and his allies had “partner[ed] with the Radical Left Democrats,” and deriding “Failed Senate Candidate Mitch Daniels” as part of a faction he claimed had become “the favorite Republicans of Hakeem Jeffries, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer.”

Trump wrote:

I love the State of Indiana, and have won it, including Primaries, six times, all by MASSIVE Majorities. Importantly, it now has a chance to make a difference in Washington, D.C., in regard to the number of House seats we have that are necessary to hold the Majority against the Radical Left Democrats. Every other State has done Redistricting, willingly, openly, and easily. There was never a question in their mind that contributing to a WIN in the Midterms for the Republicans was a great thing to do for our Party, and for America itself. In all fairness, the Democrats have been doing Redistricting for years, and continue to do so. Unfortunately, Indiana Senate “Leader” Rod Bray enjoys being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats, in Indiana’s case, two of them. He is putting every ounce of his limited strength into asking his soon to be very vulnerable friends to vote with him. By doing so, he is putting the Majority in the House of Representatives, Washington, D.C., at risk and, at the same time, putting anybody in Indiana who votes against this Redistricting, likewise, at risk. The people of Indiana don’t want the Party of Sleepy Joe Biden, Kamala, Ilhan Omar, or the rest to succeed in Washington. Bray doesn’t care. He’s either a bad guy, or a very stupid one! In any event, he and a couple of his friends will partner with the Radical Left Democrats. They found some Republican “SUCKERS,” and they couldn’t be happier that they did! Guys like Failed Senate Candidate Mitch Daniels, who I opposed in his Race against Senator Jim Banks, and Cam Savage, whoever that is, are fighting against the Republican Party, all the way. Bray and his friends are the favorite Republicans of Hakeem Jeffries, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring. If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again. One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!

Bray has become the unlikely figurehead of a rebellion against Trump’s demands after the House already approved a sharply partisan map expected to weaken the state’s two Democratic-held districts, but Bray has signaled his chamber may not follow suit, saying he simply doesn’t have the votes despite an overwhelming GOP majority.

Some state officials have warned the timing alone of the redistricting bid is enough to give them pause. Reworking district lines so close to the 2026 primaries could overwhelm election systems and confuse voters, they argue, burdening local clerks with costly updates to voter rolls and precinct boundaries.

Others contend that Hoosier voters simply aren’t asking for mid-decade upheaval, polls show broad discomfort with reopening the maps.