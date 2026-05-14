‘A Political Nightmare!’ Harry Enten Reports Trump Has Highest Disapproval Rating Ever on Gas Prices

CNN data analyst Harry Enten revealed a mind-blowing statistic Thursday revealing that Donald Trump has achieved an all-time high disapproval rating ever for a president on gas prices.

Gas prices are up to an average of $4.53 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA, compared to $2.98 before the war with Iran. Trump said Monday that he planned to suspend the 18-cents per gallon federal gas tax “for a period of time” until prices go back down, but that doesn’t seem to have swayed public opinion, according to Enten.

“You know, oftentimes when gas prices go up, the president pays a price, but never this much because we’re talking about a record here,” Enten said on CNN News Central. “Take a look at this: highest disapproval on gas prices. Look at this — President Trump, 79%! Seventy-nine percent of Americans disapprove of him on gas prices! Look, the rest of them you see across the board, also reached the 70s, but never this high,” Enten said of former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.

“This is a record high, in terms of looking back at every single president this century,” Enten continued. “Again, President Trump is breaking records across the political map. But on this one, he is also doing so, and in a way, you simply put, don’t want to be breaking records.”

Host John Berman asked why Trump was being blamed more when gas prices were higher under Biden due to the Covid pandemic.

“The partisan breakdown really gets, this because just take a look here,” Enten said. “We get the rare trifecta. The rare trifecta. Ooh, ooh! It’s scary if you’re a Republican these days looking at these numbers, because take a look at this. Disapprove on gas prices. Look at this, 97% of Democrats, not so much of a surprise.”

Enten then exclaimed, “85% of independents! You know, I was trying to go through the record books to see if there was anybody else who reached 85%. I think Bush did right at the very peak. So, I believe tied for the top here. And then look at this: 52% of Republicans!”

“Look, Republicans have stuck with Donald Trump through everything. But even on gas prices, even they, they are breaking,” Enten said. “You get a majority of Republicans, 52%, who disapprove of the president on gas prices. And that is why he, of course, has the highest disapproval rating of all time, at least that I could find for any president on gas prices.”

Enten added, “This is a political nightmare — and President Trump better hope that those gas prices fall. Republicans, especially, because otherwise this holds up going into the midterm elections, that is no bueno.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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