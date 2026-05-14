Congressman Accuses Department of Justice of ‘Covering Up’ Files That Would ‘Implicate Donald Trump’ in Epstein’s ‘Sex Trafficking Conspiracy’

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) accused the Department of Justice of “covering up for” President Donald Trump by redacting and refusing to release millions of documents relating to the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday.

During a discussion on The Daily Beast Podcast about the Trump administration’s refusal to release all of the Epstein files, Goldman told Daily Beast political reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice:

I want to know what’s in those 2.5 million files that have not been released. Based on the way that they released and poorly and illegally redacted, as well as what they covered up even within those documents, it is clear that the Department of Justice is covering up for Donald Trump. I went to the House floor and exposed one document in particular that they claimed was privileged, and they redacted it from the public, but then they allowed Congress– members of Congress who went to see the files to actually see it, and there was nothing in there that should have been redacted. They made up some bogus explanation of attorney-client privilege. It is not anything approximating attorney-client privilege, and instead it’s using these privileges, using the various different mechanisms that they are falsely using, to cover up.

He continued, “So I want to know what’s in those 2.5 million pages, because I am almost certain right now that there is a lot more material that would implicate Donald Trump in some aspect of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy. And I don’t mean necessarily that Donald Trump is guilty of being a co-conspirator, but he was involved in some way, and perhaps in more ways than we even know about, and that is being covered up. There is no reason for them to cover up 2.5 million pages.”

“One of the things they’ve said is they’re duplicates. If they’re duplicates, turn them over. There’s no reason not to,” Goldman argued. “But I don’t believe they’re duplicates because otherwise they would just turn them over. There’s no reason to hold back duplicates, and so that’s a lot of documents that they are withholding without any explanation, which is a violation of the law that was passed, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and is a gross abuse of power to misused privileges that could potentially give them some cover.”

Last year, Goldman accused then-Attorney General Pam Bondi of hiding documents in the Epstein files to protect President Trump, who was at one point close friends with Epstein.

In February, the congressman also suggested that the documents should be referred to as the “Trump-Epstein files.”

“Imagine what we can’t see in those two-and-a-half to three million files,” Goldman told MS NOW. “And you know, if Trump wants to put his name on everything as he does, then let’s start calling this the Trump-Epstein files.”

Watch above via the Daily Beast.

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