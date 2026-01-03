Trump Torpedoes Nobel Winner At Presser — Says She ‘Doesn’t Have Respect’ To Run Her Country After She Gushed About Him

President Donald Trump torpedoed the idea that Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado could assume leadership in Venezuela, saying she “doesn’t have respect” in her country.

News broke after midnight Friday that the United States struck Venezuela’s capital of Caracas early Saturday morning, and at 4:21 AM, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown to the United States.

Tyler Pager of The New York Times scored a phoner with Trump minutes after his post, and asked about Machado. Trump punted that question for his then-scheduled 11AM presser.

Machado famously dedicated the award — which she won for her activism in opposition toMaduro’s regime — to Trump, saying he deserved to win.

Trump spoke at a press conference in Florida Saturday morning, during which he made a lot of news, telling reporters that the United States “will run the country” until new leadership is found.

Asked about Machado, Trump dumped cold water on her prospects to take over from Maduro, saying she’s “nice” but doesn’t have the “support” or “respect” of her country:

REPORTER: Is the U.S. Aware of the location of opposition leader Machado and have you been in contact with her? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, we haven’t really, no, we have not. REPORTER: (INAUDIBLE) Machado– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think it’d be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect, within the country She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect REPORTER: Mr. President, is it possible that the U.S. ends up administrating Venezuela for years, you know, in a situation like this? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, you know, it won’t cost us anything because the money coming out of the ground is very substantial. So it’s not going to cost us.

