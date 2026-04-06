Dan Abrams Calls Out the Right’s ‘Hypocrisy’ In Ignoring Trump Comment On Religion — While Slamming a Similar Remark from CBS’s Brennan

Dan Abrams called out the “hypocrisy” from right-leaning pundits who criticized CBS anchor Margaret Brennan for seeming uncomfortable with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urging Americans to pray for the military last month — only to then say nothing when President Donald Trump said saying “God is good” sounds like “something a Muslim would say.”

Abrams, the founder of Mediaite, what he viewed as a double standard on his SiriusXM radio program on Monday. The president made the aforementioned comment a day earlier in an interview with Axios, while commenting on the second F-15 crew member saying “God is good” when they ejected from their plane; the airman was later saved on Sunday in a daring rescue mission.

He said the lack of outrage from conservatives stands out, considering many lambasted Brennan just a few weeks ago for a similar remark.

“For her to get assailed like that, including by the White House, for just making that comment, and then Donald Trump says he thinks ‘God is good’ is a Muslim statement — you tell me how those things fit,” Abrams said.

Abrams was referring to the blowback Brennan received for posting the following on X on March 19: “The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus’ name….”

Her statement came in response to Hegseth invoking Jesus Christ and asking Americans to pray for the military during the Iran war.

“May Almighty god continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again to the American people, please pray for them. Every day. On bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ,” Hegseth said.

Brennan drew criticism from many on the right, including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and radio host Jesse Kelly. The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account skewered Brennan as well — posting, “Only a leftist ‘reporter’ would be offended by praying for our troops.”

The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus' name…. — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 19, 2026

Abrams on Monday said he had no issue with Hegseth’s comment, and further made clear he has the “utmost admiration and respect for this airman who both figured out how to save himself — in many ways, to save the country from humiliation — and for him to express his religious commitment.” But the Mediaite founder did take issue with what he considers to be selective outrage.

“Saying ‘God is good’ is ‘something a Muslim would say’?!” Abrams said. “Can you imagine if a Democratic president had said that what the response would be?”

He added, “All I’m saying is, the outrage machines on the right would be furious if a left-wing Democratic president said that.”

The Mediaite founder said the Brennan comparison was not “apples-to-apples,” but the Face the Nation moderator getting shredded by the right only made the silence regarding Trump’s comment all the more glaring.

He concluded his segment by saying:

What I can do, though, is judge hypocrisy. What I can do is look from the outside and say, ‘are the same standards being applied? So Margaret Brennan makes a general comment without any judgement, and she gets assailed by the right. Donald Trump says, he said “God is good” and that “sounds like something a Muslim” would say. Am I being unfair? You tell me.

Watch above.

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