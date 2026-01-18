President Donald Trump’s made the stunning move, late Saturday, to snub GOP Senator Bill Cassidy (LA) and instead back his would-be primary opponent.

In a Saturday night Truth Social post, the president announced his support for Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) to take on Cassidy in the primary.

“Highly Respected America First Congresswoman, Julia Letlow, of the wonderful State of Louisiana, is a Great Star, has been from the very beginning, and only gets better!” Trump wrote. “I am hearing that Julia is considering launching her Campaign for the United States Senate in Louisiana, a place I love and WON BIG, six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024!”

He added, “Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!”

Cassidy has bent over backwards to try to get back in Trump’s good graces since voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial in 2021. Most notably, the senator — who is a licensed physician — cast the crucial vote to advance the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary. Since then, Cassidy has criticized Kennedy’s stance on vaccines on numerous occasions

In response to Trump’s snub, Cassidy posted on X, “I’m proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana. If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win.”

I'm proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana. If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win. — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) January 18, 2026

The move is likely to complicate the GOP’s slender 53-47 majority in the Senate. Already, outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) have proven to be tough votes for Republican Senate leadership to secure on various measures. The New York Times reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) pushed Trump to consider the potential ramifications on future votes by opposing Cassidy, but to no avail.

——