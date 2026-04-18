Trump Says War ‘Working Out Very Well’ At Event Minutes After Iran Attacks Oil Tanker

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President Donald Trump told reporters that things with Iran are “working out very well” during a White House event just minutes after news broke of an Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

Friday was a big news day, as Trump announced developments in the Iran War via a series of social media posts. In addition to a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the president said the Strait of Hormuz would be opening immediately, never to close again. As the news filtered out, media reports and Iranian sources contradicted some of Trump’s claims.

Then on Saturday morning, minutes before Trump’s event began, news broke that the Iranians were firing on an oil tanker, and the U.S. was enforcing its blockade.

Just after 9 AM on Saturday, Trump held a signing photo op in the Oval Office to promote research into psychedelic medicines that was attended by, among others, star podcaster Joe Rogan.

After the signing, Trump talked about Iran but asked reporters to keep to the topic of the Executive Order. He said Iran “got a little cute” but that things were “working out very well”:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Pretty much have some questions on Iran, I know that. But this is such an important subject that I’d rather let this just speak for itself. And we’ll be talking about Iran later. We have very good conversations going on. It’s working out very well. They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. Nobody ever took them on. We took them. They have no Navy. They have to Air Force. They have the leaders. They know nothing. Actually, their leaders are, it is regime change. You call that enforced regime change, but we’re talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again, you know, as they’ve been doing for years, and they can’t blackmail us. In fact, a lot of the ships are coming up to Texas. I don’t know if you know. In Louisiana, the ships that are coming, they got used to it. Maybe they’ll keep doing it. It’s worked out pretty good. But it’s going, actually, along very well. And we’ll see, but we’ll have some information by the end of the day. We’re talking to them. And, you know, we’re taking a tough stand. They’ve killed a lot of people. A lot of our people have been killed. A lot your fellow soldiers have been killed over the years by Iran. The roadside bomb. Soleimani. I killed Soleimni.

Watch above via White House Press Pool.

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