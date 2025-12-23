Trump Sending National Guard to New Orleans, Louisiana Gov. Announces On Fox: We ‘Desperately Need’ it

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have deployed the Louisiana National Guard to New Orleans and other areas throughout the state, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R) announced on Fox News.

In an appearance on The Will Cain Show, host Will Cain pressed Landry to share his own National Guard news after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Trump could not deploy National Guard troops to Chicago — following Trump deploying troops in cities across the country to crack down on crime.

“Just moments ago, we had the Supreme Court block an effort by the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois, namely in Chicago, but yet as you have increased crackdowns on illegal aliens and crime in your state, you have an announcement?” Cain asked.

Landry seized the opportunity to thank Trump and Hegseth, revealing that the troops would be in New Orleans in time for New Year’s and remain through the end of February. Notably, the Louisiana National Guard is under Landry’s command. Trump recently announced Landry as his envoy to Greenland under the suggestion that he would make the Danish territory a part of the U.S.

“I want to thank President Trump, he is fulfilling his commitment, him and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are sending the National Guard back into Louisiana, into New Orleans,” he said. “They will be there for New Year’s Eve, and they will be there for a deployment through February, which we desperately need. Look, We know how to make cities safe, and the National Guard complements cities that are having high crime problems. Look at what the president has done in Washington, D.C. When he wanted to send the National Guard into Washington, D.C., Louisiana was one of the first to raise its hand and say, our troops will go there and help you. And the city is so much better. They’re going to be here New Orleans, it will help us crackdown on violence, here in the city of New Orleans and elsewhere around Louisiana, so a big shout out to both of them.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed in a statement that 350 Louisiana National Guard members will deploy throughout the state through February 28, 2026.