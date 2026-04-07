CNBC Host Asks if Trump’s Threat of Genocide Is Bullish for Markets: ‘Bigger Upside Risk or Downside Risk?’ 

Shortly after President Donald Trump threatened Iran in downright apocalyptic and genocidal terms on Tuesday, CNBC’s Sara Eisen wondered whether such a development would affect investors’ mindsets.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” the president posted on Truth Social. Hours later, Trump announced he was suspending strikes on Iran for two weeks as negotiations continue. The suspension of attacks came two days after Trump said he would bomb Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the country did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Shortly before Trump announced the pause in hostilities, on Tuesday’s Money Movers, Eisen asked CNBC commentator Mike Santoli about the president’s “a whole civilization will die” post.

“So, Mike, let’s talk about tonight,” Eisen began. “This deadline that President Trump has set, 8 p.m., has threatened to destroy a civilization. How does an investor process that? Is it a bigger upside risk or downside risk?”

“I think the market is trying to stay balanced on both feet, because I think it’s hard to discern that type of rhetoric as a promise of something very destructive and long-lasting happening to distinguish it from what somebody might say, if you want to sort of build up a lot of hoopla before you de-escalate,” Santoli responded. “And I honestly think the market is confused about that. It’s the duration of this crisis that matters, I think, a lot more than the next move. We don’t even know if eight o’clock is gonna stick. We’ve had these deadlines pushed up, so you have to remain open to a lot of scenarios.”

After Trump announced the two-week ceasefire, oil fell 16% as of this writing and stock futures surged, with the major indexes climbing about two percent.

Watch above via CNBC.

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