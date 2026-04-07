‘There Will Be No Genocide Tonight’: Conservatives Rip Media ‘Hysteria’ Over Trump Iran Threat

A number of conservatives downplayed President Donald Trump’s latest threat against Iran on Tuesday, arguing that it was just the latest example of the president using hyperbolic bluster as a negotiating tactic.

A number of Democrats and many on the isolationist right expressed alarm after Trump fired off the following message on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday evening’s 8 p.m. deadline for the Iranian regime to reach a deal with American negotiators:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

But the calls for impeachment, the invocation of the 25th Amendment, missed the point according to conservative supporters of the president.

“Donald Trump has made hyperbolic comments as part of negotiation tactics for a full decade, especially on social media, and yet people still run around like insane people reacting to his posts on here. I truly don’t get it,” mused OutKick’s Clay Travis.

Donald Trump has made hyperbolic comments as part of negotiation tactics for a full decade, especially on social media, and yet people still run around like insane people reacting to his posts on here. I truly don’t get it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 7, 2026

“I will wager any amount of money that anybody out there listening has that we will not drop a nuclear bomb on Iran,” announced Travis on his show later that day.

.@ClayTravis: "I will wager any amount of money that we will not drop a nuclear bomb on Iran." pic.twitter.com/qrbuY9fi7i — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) April 7, 2026

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing saw it similarly.

“Donald Trump has been a national politician for a decade. Anyone still reacting to the guy’s negotiating tactics and hyperbole with this sort of hysteria ten years in should be disqualified from political commentary. If he nukes Tehran at 8pm, I’ll admit I’m the crazy one. When he doesn’t, this crew will admit nothing and find some other comment to be scandalized by,” predicted Boreing.

Donald Trump has been a national politician for a decade. Anyone still reacting to the guy’s negotiating tactics and hyperbole with this sort of hysteria ten years in should be disqualified from political commentary. If he nukes Tehran at 8pm, I’ll admit I’m the crazy one.… https://t.co/gTo8ULdBbR — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) April 7, 2026

“Trump hit send on this in 2018, everything worked out and now, North Korea is distancing from Iran,” observed NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich in a quote-tweet of Trump’s 2018 declaration that “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump hit send on this in 2018, everything worked out and now, North Korea is distancing from Iran. https://t.co/TNQm9ZwV8v — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 7, 2026

National Review’s Noah Rothman penned an entire column under the headline, “Trump’s Iran Rhetoric Is Not a War Crime.”

But wait, there’s more:

In 2016, @ZitoSalena famously said to take Trump seriously but not literally. Ten years later, that is still correct. And it's frankly amazing that it still needs to be said. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 7, 2026

What's actually happening here is the President has embraced the "mad man" theory and is trying to convince the Iranians that he's willing to do whatever to wipe them out in hopes of getting a deal. The failure is that the President, like so many others, doesn't actually… pic.twitter.com/aqxsFw7GKC — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 7, 2026

The people who spent Easter weekend telling you the President was in the hospital have all moved on to tell you the President intends to use nuclear weapons. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 7, 2026

I've never been shy about criticizing Trump, and I've got the lumps to prove it. That doesn't mean I have to join in every hysteria you foment. Nor does it mean I have to hang on Trump's every word, as if he's not notorious for hyperbole. There will be no genocide tonight. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2026

As I was saying, the media creates a "war crimes" narrative and here they are running with it. https://t.co/YXu3CfZdti — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2026

Never seen a president who has the unique ability to make all of his enemies become absolutely unhinged and lose their minds entirely. It's an art form, truly. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 7, 2026

Obama & Biden Iran apologists devoted so much energy to undermining faith in the US' ability to win conflicts that they can't comprehend what success actually looks like. It's a backwards worldview that denies reality and excuses the Iranian regime's penchant for atrocities. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 7, 2026

It’s amazing how many people on this platform have clearly never watched a real negotiation with a terrorist regime or any terrorist entity for that matter. This isn’t sunshine and rainbows. It’s pressure, consequences, and making it unmistakably clear that if the Iranian regime… https://t.co/FGR3OGxqLC — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) April 7, 2026

The people who are taking Trump's post literally are idiots. The people who are pretending to take it literally are grifters. He is not going to wipe out an entire civilization. Take Trump seriously, not literally. Trump telling the enemy that he has no limits is exactly… https://t.co/LtHU2C1BG4 pic.twitter.com/nwWlc4LcF1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 7, 2026

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