‘There Will Be No Genocide Tonight’: Conservatives Rip Media ‘Hysteria’ Over Trump Iran Threat
A number of conservatives downplayed President Donald Trump’s latest threat against Iran on Tuesday, arguing that it was just the latest example of the president using hyperbolic bluster as a negotiating tactic.
A number of Democrats and many on the isolationist right expressed alarm after Trump fired off the following message on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday evening’s 8 p.m. deadline for the Iranian regime to reach a deal with American negotiators:
A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!
But the calls for impeachment, the invocation of the 25th Amendment, missed the point according to conservative supporters of the president.
“Donald Trump has made hyperbolic comments as part of negotiation tactics for a full decade, especially on social media, and yet people still run around like insane people reacting to his posts on here. I truly don’t get it,” mused OutKick’s Clay Travis.
“I will wager any amount of money that anybody out there listening has that we will not drop a nuclear bomb on Iran,” announced Travis on his show later that day.
Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing saw it similarly.
“Donald Trump has been a national politician for a decade. Anyone still reacting to the guy’s negotiating tactics and hyperbole with this sort of hysteria ten years in should be disqualified from political commentary. If he nukes Tehran at 8pm, I’ll admit I’m the crazy one. When he doesn’t, this crew will admit nothing and find some other comment to be scandalized by,” predicted Boreing.
“Trump hit send on this in 2018, everything worked out and now, North Korea is distancing from Iran,” observed NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich in a quote-tweet of Trump’s 2018 declaration that “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
National Review’s Noah Rothman penned an entire column under the headline, “Trump’s Iran Rhetoric Is Not a War Crime.”
But wait, there’s more:
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