President Donald Trump offered a blunt response to concerns expressed by Tucker Carlson about launching a war with Iran, according to a new report.

The New York Times’ Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman released a lengthy report on Tuesday detailing the alleged behind-the-scenes tensions inside the White House leading up to the current war with Iran. The report dropped on the same day Trump sparked concerns with critics after a Truth Social post promising the Iranian “civilization will die tonight” if the country does not meet U.S. demands.

According to the Times report, multiple people inside Trump’s orbit expressed serious concerns about getting into a new military conflict in the Middle East. Vice President JD Vance reportedly warned the president that getting involved in regime change in the country could be a “disaster” and put the U.S. at a military disadvantage for years to come.

Carlson, a once vocal supporter of Trump who has turned into a frequent critic, also reportedly directly confronted Trump about concerns over an Iran operation. According to the report, Carlson visited the president in the Oval Office “several times” over the last year and warned Trump that launching a war with Iran would “destroy his presidency.”

Trump, however, was reportedly unconcerned with any fallout.

The Times report reads:

Tucker Carlson, the commentator who had emerged as another prominent skeptic of intervention on the right, had come to the Oval Office several times over the previous year to warn Mr. Trump that a war with Iran would destroy his presidency. A couple weeks before the war began, Mr. Trump, who had known Mr. Carlson for years, tried to reassure him over the phone. “I know you’re worried about it, but it’s going to be OK,” the president said. Mr. Carlson asked how he knew. “Because it always is,” Mr. Trump replied.

Check out the full report here.

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