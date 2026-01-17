Josh Allen Weeps After Another Heartbreaking Bills Playoff Loss: ‘Gonna Stick With Me For a Long Time’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A crestfallen Josh Allen wept during a postgame press conference and said he “let [his] teammates down” in a brutal 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday — adding yet another heartbreaking defeat to the Buffalo Bills’ playoff ledger.

The star quarterback was visibly sickened by the loss while speaking to reporters minutes after the game ended. A reporter noted Allen — who had tears streaming down his face — was more emotional than usual, even compared to other season-ending losses. The reporter then asked why this game in particular hit Allen so hard.

“Just missed opportunities throughout the game,” Allen said. “It’s been a long season, I hate how it ended. And it’s going stick with me for a long time.”

It was an uneven game for the reigning NFL MVP. Allen threw for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns and he also racked up 66 yards rushing. But he turned the ball over four times — two interceptions and two fumbles — and missed tight end Dawson Knox for a potential game-winning touchdown at the end of regulation.

One play that likely stung Allen and Bills fans everywhere: a deep pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks that was ripped away for an interception by Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian in OT. A Bills score on that drive would’ve ended the game and gave Buffalo the road victory.

The loss on Saturday comes after Allen has already lost several close playoff games in his career. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs famously rallied to tie the game with 13 seconds left against the Bills in the 2022 playoffs — before going on to win the game and the Super Bowl weeks later.

And the Bills had a number of crushing postseason losses before Allen arrived in Buffalo. The Bills infamously lost four straight Super Bowls in the early ’90s — including one title game against the Giants where a last-second field goal was missed.

Watch above via ABC 7 in Buffalo.