President Donald Trump went on a tirade on Fox News about terminating the filibuster, the importance of passing the SAVE America Act, and voter fraud in California despite host Lawrence Jones’s repeated attempts to steer the conversation back to the late Lindsey Graham.

Trump, calling into Fox & Friends on Monday morning, began by remembering Graham as a “great guy” and “friend” who “loved golf.”

After Trump added that Graham was a strong advocate for the SAVE America Act and terminating the filibuster, his demeanor shifted from somber to irritated.

“And I think he would have felt the same way about terminating the filibuster, which was so important,” Trump said. “I mean, it’s so important that Republicans have to do it. It’s so insane. Otherwise, we’re gonna have a shutdown in September, and we have a debt ceiling problem coming in two years, and if you terminate the filibuster, everything goes away. And we do anything we want, we pass everything we want and the Democrats are gonna do it, and he started to see that. Cause everyone was against — not everybody against, 20% were against. He was one, and now he was starting to say, ‘Terminate the filibuster,’ otherwise we’ll have crazy, ridiculous, Trump-deranged. These people suffer from a very fine disease known as Trump derangement syndrome. And he was seeing that.”

When Jones cut in to return the conversation back to Graham, Trump just kept going, turning to voter fraud in California and Spencer Pratt’s recent mayoral loss in Los Angeles.

“Look what happened to the kid in California. They sent a million ballots. Nobody knew where they came from. So you don’t do mail-in ballots or if you go on vacation, you get pass. We make it nice and easy.”

When Jones interrupted again, Trump continued.

“Spencer Pratt came up to my office and said he thought he won, I said why didn’t you complain? He didn’t know who to complain to. But what they did that guy was unbelievable. He’s a nice guy, he worked so hard. And they found millions of ballots, you know? And they took the election away from him. They almost did it to Steve Hilton. I complained, I got the U.S. Attorneys involved and FBI and soon as — he was, they were putting out reports, ‘Steve Hilton is starting to fade.’ He’s running, as you know, for governor of California. And I said, ‘Here we go, they are going to find ballots,’ and they said he was starting to fade. He wasn’t fading. It was the opposite. And I put the U.S. Attorney involved, and they said, ‘We will know in two weeks.’ Can you imagine, this is a week after the election, they say he’s starting to fade. And then I got the U.S. Attorney involved, and they didn’t know in two weeks…”

A third time, Jones tried to ask Trump about his final phone call hours before Graham’s death.

“Mr. President, real quickly, did you notice anything different from Lindsey on the phone?”

As Trump ignored him once again, Jones, seemingly exasperated, said, “No, no.”

A few moments later, co-host Griff Jenkins was finally able to successfuly interject as he asked about the moment Graham spoke out for Brett Kavanaugh during the latter’s Senate confirmation hearing in 2018.

Graham died on Saturday night after what his office called a “brief and sudden illness.”

The longtime senator’s cause of death was revealed to be “aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” authorities revealed on Sunday.

Watch above via Fox News.

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