Trump Takes Victory Lap After Ken Paxton’s Win — Wildly Claims John Cornyn ‘Will Remain My Friend’ Even Though President Snubbed Him

President Donald Trump took a victory lap early Wednesday morning after Ken Paxton’s Texas primary win over four-term Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) as he insisted that the defeated lawmaker would “remain” his “friend.”

Paxton surged to victory on Tuesday night after he secured Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement” days before the vote, defeating Cornyn by a wide margin after a campaign dominated by attacks over loyalty to the president and the incumbent’s ties to the Republican establishment.

First thing Wednesday, the president hailed Paxton as a “common sense” choice for Texas.

“Congratulations to Ken Paxton on such a tremendous win, and to John Cornyn for having run a strong and powerful race but, more importantly, having had a truly great career. John will remain my friend for a long time to come, as we both watch Ken become a fantastic, common sense Senator, one who is respected by all,” he wrote.

Rounding on Texas State Rep. James Talarico, whose Democratic primary victory poised him to be Paxton’s rival in the upcoming race, the president raged he was a “big Mask Wearer until recently” and a “Vegan” while calling him Alfred E. Neuman, the gap-toothed and boyish cartoon mascot of Mad magazine.

“His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen. A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas,” Trump wrote.

In a final jab at Talarico’s defeated primary rival, he continued: “Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats.”

The president vowed “some nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken” in the run-up to the election, closing his message by declaring: “This will be FUN! GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

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