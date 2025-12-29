Trump Threatens to Sue Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Says He May Still Fire Him

President Donald Trump ripped Jerome Powell again on Monday, saying he “would love to fire” Powell and that he is considering suing the Federal Reserve Chair for “gross incompetence.”

The president whacked one of his favorite human piñatas during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A reporter said one of Trump’s “big domestic tasks” in 2026 is picking a replacement for Powell.

Trump took the comment and ran with it, branding Powell an “absolute fool” during a lambasting that lasted 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

The president said he was aiming to sue Powell because the cost of renovating the Fed building has gotten out of control. Trump said the cost was north of $4 billion now — about $1.5 billion more than projected.

“It’s going to end up costing more than $4 billion — $4 billion! It’s the highest price of construction,” Trump said. “Again, Democrats — highest price of construction per square foot in the history of the world. Gorgeous monuments are built for a much smaller price. So we’re thinking about bringing… what’s called [a] gross incompetence lawsuit.”

The president said it was only right, considering the project was Powell’s “baby.”

He also hit Powell with his favorite nickname, calling him “Too Late” because “he’s always too late with interest rates.” Trump has routinely bashed Powell for not moving quickly enough in his view to cut rates.

Last week, Trump said he wants the next Fed Chair to lower interest rates if the stock market is doing well, “not destroy the Market for no reason whatsoever.”

Trump appointed Powell as the head of the Federal Reserve in 2017. But their relationship has obviously soured since then, and on Monday, Trump lamented that ex-President Joe Biden reappointed him.

The president told reporters on his way out of the press conference that he would love nothing more than to fire Powell. He said the only thing stopping him from pushing for it was that Powell is “so close” to the end of his term. “But maybe I still might,” Trump said.

Watch above via CNN.