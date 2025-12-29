Chip Roy Touts Defeat of Nazis While Calling for Total Immigration Shutdown on Fox News: ‘We Can Do It Again!’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) cited the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II to make his case for putting a pause on immigration in the United States.

Roy appeared on Fox News on Monday to discuss the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her wealth. According to public records, the representative’s wealth has shot up 3,500% over the last few years. Although the increase is largely tied to her marriage to Tim Mynett — owner of the firm Lake Rose Capital — critics have roped it into the Republican Party’s ongoing crusade against alleged immigration fraud in Minnesota.

In response to the controversy, Roy made the case for an immigration pause by using the Second World War as an example:

We’ve got to stop all of this flow of dollars that is corrupting our system, empower the American people to do what they do best, and we’ve got to pause immigration. I introduced a bill to pause immigration because we’ve got to stop this massive abuse of our system using H-1Bs, using diversity visas. President Trump is exactly right to have frozen the diversity visas, to have stopped that, to freeze the flow from countries of concern. Remember that in 1920, when we had a high percentage of people who were foreign born? We froze immigration for 40 years, and our country vanquished the Nazis in Germany, freed the world. We did great things in those 40 years. We can do it again. That’s why I introduced legislation to pause immigration. The president’s right to do that, and I’m supporting him in that effort.

