Chicago’s Mayor Endorses Naming New Snow Plow ‘Abolish ICE’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) announced he’s endorsing the name “Abolish ICE” in the city’s fourth annual snow plow naming contest.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is taking submissions through Jan. 10, or until it receives 20,000 submissions. Ultimately six winners will have their monikers painted on the side of the plows in each of the City’s six snow districts.

On Sunday’s Politics Nation, The Rev. Al Sharpton called the name “funny” and “clever,” but Johnson took the issue seriously, claiming President Donald Trump has used Immigration and Customs Enforcement “as a privatized force to enact terror” since October.

Johnson continued:

And not just terror, but a great deal of harm against people. And so over the course of several years in this city, we have stood firm on our values. And it just happened to coincide with the time in which we name all of our fleet utilities. And of course, you know, we have to take a stronger look at how this administration has used ICE and how it has caused tremendous harm. So that’s why that particular name of this truck being named “Abolish ICE,” has my full and complete endorsement.

CBS News reported that on day-one of the contest, an X user posted a screenshot with the name “ABOLISH ICE,” and advised, “Everyone else go home — this is the year we secure ABOLISH ICE on a Chicago Snowplow.”

Everyone else go home — this is the year we secure ABOLISH ICE on a Chicago Snowplow https://t.co/ZdDZBbUI5h pic.twitter.com/ra5YK3fGK7 — bebo, chicago rat czar 🐀 (@BebopOtt) December 17, 2025

The name has gathered overwhelming support on X under the mayor’s post announcing the 2026 contest.

You already know what time it is, Chicago. Submit your snowplow names to https://t.co/4jU8gIyF3W by January 10, 2026 to participate in the fourth annual 'You Name a Snowplow' contest. Residents will pick the top six, and those names will represent one snowplow in each of the… pic.twitter.com/VzG4Zr0DJx — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) December 17, 2025

CBS News reported that at least one person on X was against the suggestion, writing, “The snow plow names are supposed to be fun and light-hearted. Not political. Don’t ruin a fun thing.”

But the original poster claimed, “this IS a fun, light-hearted and nonpolitical. not sure why you’re trying to bring politics into it — I am merely stating an objective fact that snowplows ‘abolish ice,'” to which the mayor’s press office replied, “True,” according to CBS News.

Past winning names have given nods to Chicago culture, including: “Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow,” “Sears Plower,” “Ernie Snowbanks,” and “Snower Wacker.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.