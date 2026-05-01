Trump to Jack EU Auto Tariffs Up to 25%, Says They’re ‘Not Complying’ With Trade Deal

In a Friday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced his plan to jack tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union to 25%, alleging the bloc is “not complying” with a previously agreed-upon trade deal.

In the post, Trump said the higher tariffs — set to take effect next week — would not apply to vehicles manufactured in U.S.-based plants, touting what he described as a surge in domestic auto investment and production.

His full Truth Social message read:

I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%. It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF. Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon — There has never been anything like what is happening in America today! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The deal Trump referenced is the Turnberry trade deal struck last summer, which set current tariffs on European automobiles and parts at 15% in exchange for a series of EU concessions, including lowering barriers on U.S. industrial goods and pledging hundreds of billions in energy purchases and investment.

Calling the president’s behavior “unacceptable,” Bernd Lange, the chair of the International Trade Committee in the European Parliament, said in a statement to Politico on Friday, “We in the EU, in the European Parliament, are honouring the Scotland deal. We are currently drafting the legislation; we have a parliamentary position and aim to finalise this in June.”

He continued, “However, the US has repeatedly breached the agreement, for example, with over 400 products containing steel and aluminium, which are now subject to an average tariff of 26%.”

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