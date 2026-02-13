Trump Vows ‘There Will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections’ – Even Without Congress Acting

President Donald Trump declared Friday that there “will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections” in November “whether approved by Congress or not” as he vowed to use an executive order to push reform, repeating his baseless claim that “NO VOTER I.D.” is a “SCAM” the Democratic Party uses to cheat in elections.

The president’s remarks came as a House-passed bill requiring proof of citizenship to register and vote faces long odds in the Senate. The SAVE America Act, backed by Republican leadership including Speaker Mike Johnson, marks the latest attempt to tighten federal election requirements after similar proposals stalled in the upper chamber last year and in 2024. Trump’s many claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election led to dozens of court cases and audits — all of which found no substantial voter irregularities.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump accused Democrats of blocking reform for partisan gain:

The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections. This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future. There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not! Also, the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship, and No Mail-In Ballots, with exceptions for Military, Disability, Illness, or Travel. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

In a second post, 30 minutes later, he went further, doubling down on his criticism of Democrats as “CHEATERS” while signalling he may use an executive order as he urged Republicans to prioritize the issue on the campaign trail:

We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer. These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren’t such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE! No Voter I.D. is even crazier, and more ridiculous, than Men playing in Women’s Sports, Open Borders, or Transgender for Everyone. Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN’T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D. It’s only the Political “Leaders,” Crooked Losers like [Chuck] Schumer and [Hakeem] Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it’s “racist,” and every other thing that they can think of. This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order. I hope the Supreme Court realizes, as they “painstakingly” review the very simple topic of Country Saving Tariffs (Those same Tariffs that have been used, by other Countries, against the U.S.A. to drain it of its Treasure and Security — for many years!), and all sorts of other things, that are making our Country Rich, Powerful, and Safe Again, that these Corrupt and Deranged Democrats, if they ever gain power, will not only be adding two States to our roster of 50, with all of the baggage thereto, but will also PACK THE COURT with a total of 21 Supreme Court Justices, THEIR DREAM, which they will submit easily and rapidly when they immediately move to terminate the Filibuster, probably in their first week, or sooner. Our Country will never be the same if they allow these demented and evil people to knowingly, and happily, destroy it. Thank you for your attention to this matter — SAVE AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Under the Constitution, elections are administered by state governments, with most contests overseen by local officials. Trump did not explain the legal basis for imposing nationwide voter identification requirements without congressional approval.

