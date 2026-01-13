Trump’s EPA Chief Chews Out NY Times After Email Leak Reveals Plan to Abandon Decades-Old Policy: ‘Cute BS Headline’

President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Lee Zeldin furiously lashed out at the New York Times after it reported on leaked emails that revealed plans to abandon a decades-old practice that assigns a dollar value to lives saved by pollution rules.

The shift, first reported by Times on Monday, would end the EPA’s long-standing use of “value of a statistical life” calculations when weighing new limits on harmful pollutants.

While the agency would continue counting compliance costs to industry, it would no longer quantify the public health benefits of rules aimed at reducing fine particulate matter and ozone, pollutants linked to asthma, lung disease, and premature death.

The change comes as the EPA under Zeldin reportedly moves to slash hundreds of scientists from its research and development office.

The policy shift would “make it easier to repeal limits on these pollutants from coal-burning power plants, oil refineries, steel mills, and other industrial facilities across the country,” according to the Times.

The report prompted an angry response from Zeldin, who took to X on Monday to accuse the paper of deliberate distortion and defended the move:

“Cute BS headline. Entirely untrue, but the NY Times won’t ever let the truth get in the way of their desire to dumb down their readers,” he wrote. “The Times posted this ENTIRELY AWARE that EPA will continue considering lives saved when setting pollution limits.”

Not only is the EXACT OPPOSITE of this headline the actual truth, but the Times is already VERY WELL AWARE that EPA will still be considering lives saved when setting pollution limits. The Times’ unyielding… pic.twitter.com/9jlhK0uz7u — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) January 12, 2026

An EPA spokesperson echoed that defense: “EPA, like the agency always has, is still considering the impacts that PM2.5 and ozone emissions have on human health, but the agency will not be monetizing the impacts at this time. Not monetizing DOES NOT equal not considering or not valuing the human health impact. EPA is fully committed to its core mission of protecting human health and the environment.”

The Times hit back beneath Zeldin’s tirade, insisting its “reporting remains accurate”:

The backlash spread even further, with Trump-appointed Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell weighing in to call the Times report “fake news” and claiming its journalists’ “reputations have imploded.”

Everyone knows this NYT headline is fake news and designed to simply attack Republicans, again – sadly, the NYT reporters and editors are the only ones not seeing that their reputations have imploded. https://t.co/szi4oQnpgm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 12, 2026

Grenell previously took aim at legacy media outlets that he said were trying to discourage artists from performing at his venue, following its Trump rebrand.