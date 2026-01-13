Jon Stewart Mocks Trump for Saying We Need to Annex Greenland to Stop Russia From Becoming a ‘Neighbor’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump for claiming that the United States needs to annex Greenland so Russia doesn’t become a neighbor, pointing out that through Alaska, Russia is already a closer neighbor than Greenland.

“Why do we even need Greenland?! Why?!” asked Stewart on his show, Monday, before playing a clip of Trump arguing, “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Stewart then displayed a map showing Alaska and Russia right next to each other as the audience laughed.

“Russia’s already our neighbor. This is where Greenland is. Russia is closer!” Stewart ranted. “Unless in your mind you think Alaska lives in a box next to Hawaii. But no, no, no. I get it, I get it. We don’t want Russia or China to take over Greenland. Oh, you know what we could do to deter it? Not through arrogance or conquest, but what if we formed like kind of an alliance with Denmark and Greenland? We could include all of the North Atlantic nations. What would we call this? Like almost like a North Atlantic Treaty Organization.”

The Daily Show host proceeded to play a clip of Trump saying, “I’m a fan of Denmark, but you know the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land.”

“Can someone pass him a note? How do you think we got our land?!” reacted Stewart. “We landed here on a f*cking boat 500 years ago, and it was ours!”

He concluded, “That’s like the argument you make when you want to give land back to the people who were already there, not for you to then take it because you’ve got a bigger boat. You’re doing some weird reverse woke land acknowledgement.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.