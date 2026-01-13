Jimmy Kimmel Floats Sending Minneapolis ICE Agents to Iran: ‘They Could Help!’

Jimmy Kimmel floated the idea that President Donald Trump should send ICE agents deployed in Minneapolis overseas to Iran, where he suggested they “could help” with the mass protests that have erupted across the country.

In his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the host addressed the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot in the head by an ICE agent last week in front of protesters demonstrating against ICE’s expanded enforcement in Minnesota, part of a 30-day surge.

Good’s death sparked its own demonstrations across the country, which the host highlighted.

“Thousands and thousands of patriotic Americans took to the streets over the weekend in various cities, Washington, Salt Lake City, to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights,” Kimmel said, adding: “While we still have First Amendment rights.”

He continued, after showing clips of the protests, slamming the administration’s response: “The head of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, she doubled down again, she said Renee Good was a domestic terrorist. This is what they want us to believe. They need to paint anyone who protests as violent and dangerous, even a mom in a Honda. They need Antifa to be real so they could call in the military and cancel elections and declare martial law.”

From there, Kimmel pivoted, branding Trump the “Lie-yatollah” in a play on the title of the Iranian regime’s leader, Ayatollah.

“Ironically, while the White House is trying to squash the protests here, the Lie-yatollah is said to be mulling over a military strike on Iran to support the protesters there from atop his golden toilet,” the host began.

Reading out Trump’s threats to intervene in Iran to defend protestors there against a violent regime crackdown, he followed: “I have an idea. Send all those guys from ICE out of Minneapolis to Iran. They could help.”

Kimmel ended with a mocking montage of ICE agents slipping on frozen streets in Minneapolis, a compilation he dubbed “ICE Ice Capades.”

