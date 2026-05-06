President Donald Trump’s surgeon general pick Nicole Saphier appears to have done some housekeeping on her social media, deleting numerous tweets criticizing the policies of the president and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Andrew Kaczynski and Meg Tirrell first reported on the tweets on Wednesday for CNN’s KFile, the messages saved through the Wayback Machine. Saphier’s tweets include raising “questions” about an MRI the president, had and pushing back on his public comments about Tylenol.

“Lots of people questioning POTUS MRI — I have questions too,” Saphier, a radiologist and former Fox News contributor, wrote in a deleted October post. “However, it’s hard to take some of these people seriously as they failed to have questions on Covid natural immunity, vaccines, masking, shutdowns and the fact Biden couldn’t string together a coherent sentence at times.”

In June 2025, she also took aim at the public feud between Trump and billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

“The Musk-Trump spat is like watching two billionaires throw sand in a sandbox—petty, loud, & obnoxious. Bravo’s Andy Cohen is probably salivating, knowing his entire net worth thrives on grown adults acting like toddlers in a tiara fight,” she wrote.

Other posts that have not been deleted show Saphier declaring support for Trump and Kennedy’s MAHA movement. She also, however, criticized Kennedy’s overhaul of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), claiming “newly appointed members are lacking diversity of thought and areas of expertise, especially in data interpretation.”

In one post from March of this year, Saphier suggested the administration was not being fully transparent about measles in the United States.

“Seems like they may not want to admit the U.S. Measles elimination status is gone until after midterm elections,” she wrote.

The surgeon general nominee also took aim at Trump’s public criticism of Tylenol.

“This isn’t the first or second time he has said this. Obviously something was said to POTUS behind closed doors and the public deserves transparency on the data presented to substantiate these statements,” she wrote in a deleted message from October 2025 in response to Trump telling people to keep Tylenol away from young children.

That same month, she also wrote, “My son has a high fever and I’m angry that I am now questioning giving him Tylenol. Do data exist showing harm to kids that haven’t been shared with the public or is the Tylenol “controversy” purely hyperbolic and conjecture? Needless to say, I’m mad.”

White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended Saphier in a statement to CNN, saying she’s “an accomplished physician who has practiced radiology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering and has been an outspoken voice on breast cancer prevention, intrusive COVID-19 mandates, the politicization of science, and the federal government’s role in America’s chronic disease epidemic.”

Desai added, “She will be a powerful asset for President Trump and work tirelessly to deliver on every facet of his MAHA agenda.”

Watch above via CNN.

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