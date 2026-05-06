‘That’s a Stretch!’ Fox’s Karl Rove Warns Dems’ 40-Seat Blue Wave Dreams Are Fantasy

Fox News’ Karl Rove warned that Democrats’ dreams of taking back 40+ House seats this November are likely misguided during a Tuesday morning appearance on America’s Newsroom.

After arguing that the four additional GOP-leaning seats added by Florida’s latest redistricting effort could , Rove was asked about a new report suggesting that Democrats are targeting 40 incumbent Republicans and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-NY) suggestion that New York might gerrymander its congressional map to favor Democrats.

The legendary Republican operative dismissed the possibility of anything being done in the Empire State prior to the midterms before turning to Democrats’ lofty aspirations.

“You mentioned something, the Democrats are now targeting 40 House Republican seats. They just added, I think it was eight, to their list. Now, I think that’s a stretch. Every party going into an election has more targets than it actually has real good opportunities,” argued Rove. “They’re hoping that, you know, something swings their way. And it could swing the Democratic’s way-, the Democratic Party’s way. But I think the gerrymandering that we’ve got, and the solidity between the two parties — remember, we have this odd circumstance where President Trump is unpopular, but the Democratic Party is unpopular! Take the new Harris survey, The generic ballot is 50 Republican, 50 Democrat, which would mean that we would have a relatively small number of changes, and the districts basically would really be at risk were Democrat seats that were carried by Donald Trump and Republican seats that were carried Kamala Harris and that’s much smaller than forty seats, it’s probably less than twenty seats.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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