UK Journalist Confronts Israeli Spokesman Condemning Deadly Iran Strike: ‘You Don’t Have The Moral High Ground Here’

Wow… English journalist and @Channel4News correspondent Secunder Kermani to an Israeli spokesman at scene of a deadly Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv: “Your prime minister is a wanted war criminal. You don’t have the moral high ground here, at all” pic.twitter.com/rMu6QxYJ8l — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 1, 2026

Reporter Secunder Kermani with the UK’s Channel 4 News confronted Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Oren Marmorstein Sunday, following a deadly Iranian missile strike on a residential neighborhood in Tel Aviv.

Marmorstein addressed the press from the rubble where a 40-year-old caregiver was killed and dozens more injured, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are aiming at military targets, but the Iranian regime is targeting our civilians, our children, our women, our elderly,” Marmorstein said. “But this is not only happening here in Israel. The Iranian regime is attacking the entire region. Eight countries — I repeat — eight countries in the region were attacked by ballistic missiles of Iran.”

Marmorstein continued, “And we say it very clear: we don’t have any fight, any quarrel with the Iranian people. The only objective, the only quarrel, is the Iranian regime’s murderous attacks. This is what it’s all about.”

Kermani asked the first question when Marmorstein was finished.

“[Ayatollah Ali] Khameini, the Iranian regime have clearly done terrible things, particularly to their own people. But, your prime minister is a wanted war criminal. You don’t have the moral high ground here at all,” Kermani said.

“This is a war crime!” Marmorstein said, pointing at the destroyed building behind him. “This is a war crime. Targeting civilians, targeting elderly women. Killing, murdering her caregiver from the Philippines. And the Iranian regime is targeting not only us in Israel, they are targeting the entire region.”

“What about the hundred or so school girls in Iran that were killed in a strike there?” Kermani asked.

“And this must stop! This must be stopped, and this is what we’re trying to do,” Marmorstein said.

As Kermani attempted to ask another question, Marmorstein turned his attention to other reporters.

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday that more than 150 people were killed in joint U.S.-Israeli missile strike that hit a girls’ elementary school.

Watch the clip above via Sky News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!