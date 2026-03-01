Rashida Tlaib Draws Heat for Seemingly Referring to the US As ‘They’ in Post Condemning Attack On Iran

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was called out — including by some nonpartisan critics — for seemingly referring to the U.S. as “they” in a post condemning the attack on Iran, even though she is an elected member of the U.S. Congress.

“Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn’t care about the laws. This is who they are,” Tlaib posted on X on Saturday. Her post included footage of a school that was hit in the military strikes and claimed approximately 40 people were killed; The New York Times on Sunday reported “dozens” were killed in the attack, according to “Iranian health officials and state media.”

Tlaib’s use of “they” stood out to many on X.

Journalist and former New Yorker writer James Surowiecki told Tlaib “You’re a member of Congress. Don’t call the U.S. ‘they.'”

You're a member of Congress. Don't call the U.S. "they." https://t.co/rYdgU9af2A — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 1, 2026

Fox News host Mark Levin sarcastically dubbed Tlaib a “brainiac” and said the Iranian people were overwhelmingly in favor of the strikes against the Ayatollah. “I’m sure they despise you,” he added.

Hey, brainiac, the people in Iran want us to do what we’re doing. I’m sure they despise you. https://t.co/oZQqiU9fAg — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 1, 2026

And his Fox News colleague Guy Benson also ripped Tlaib, branding her a “Terrorism apologist” who “uncritically parrots regime propaganda (as she often has for Hamas).”

Terrorism apologist/Congresswoman uncritically parrots regime propaganda (as she often has for Hamas), while referring to the United States as “they.” https://t.co/9YsHV3yYDN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2026

Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller suggested Tlaib could leave the USA if she hated it so much. “Ma’am you are free to go,” he posted.

Ma'am you are free to go. https://t.co/4czMqZT0tT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 28, 2026

Commentary editor John Podhoretz pointed out she was a part of the U.S. “Or are you just, in the end, a traitor?” he asked.

You're the U.S., Madam Congressman. Or are you just, in the end, a traitor? https://t.co/ypzbGbGQFO — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 28, 2026

And there were others on the right who were outraged by Tlaib’s remark:

When a member of Congress is using “they” instead of “we” to refer to the United States, that is pretty telling. If you do not see yourself as part of America, how can you serve America? https://t.co/Nl3gYVoTdB — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) February 28, 2026

Rashida Tlaib hates America. https://t.co/LluswDrBjg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 28, 2026

Tlaib’s post was made right around the time a joint Israeli and U.S. killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Former U.S. Army General David Petraeus celebrated the mission — dubbed Operation Epic Fury by President Donald Trump — as a “stunning achievement” during a CNN interview on Saturday night.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!