The FBI is investigating the mass shooting in Austin, Texas that killed three people and injured 14 others early Sunday morning as an act of terrorism.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported the outlet confirmed the shooter — who was killed by officers at the scene — was a naturalized citizen from Senegal.

“Sources are now telling Fox the shooter was wearing clothing that said ‘Allah’ on it and he had on an undershirt with an Iranian flag on it,” Faulkner reported.

Her colleagues Bill Melugin and Brooke Taylor reported the shirt said “Property of Allah” on it about five minutes before Faulkner reported about it on air. Melugin shared a photo of the shooter in a sweater with the phrase on it; he said authorities had not shared the name of the 53-year-old man but did confirm he was wearing a shirt with an Iranian flag on it.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a photo of the Austin, TX mass shooter, armed & wearing a sweater that says “Property of Allah”. He has not been identified by authorities, but multiple federal law enforcement sources tell FOX he is a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen who was… pic.twitter.com/YjyT8sIuBr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) posted on X that multiple sources told him the shooter was wearing garb with “Praise to Allah” on it.

The shooting comes a day after a joint Israeli-U.S. strike killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump added.

Three American service members were killed in the Saturday attacks and five others were injured.

Trump on Sunday said what was left of Iran’s leadership wanted to reopen talks with the U.S., but that “they should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long.”

