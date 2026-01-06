Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called for “grace” for Marjorie Taylor Greene following her retirement from Congress and her sharp turn against President Donald Trump.

Crockett joined The View on Tuesday where co-host Joy Behar brought up Greene retiring from Congress this month and whether Crockett had any “message” for the Republican, who will be a guest on Wednesday’s The View.

“I can only hope that she’s changed. I don’t quite believe it, but I do want people to give her grace to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do,” Crockett said.

The Texas congresswoman, who is now running for Senate, sparred with Greene a number of times. In May 2024, the two got so heated during a House committee meeting that both took shots at the other’s physical appearance, with Crockett calling Greene a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.”

Greene has grown far more critical of Trump and Republicans in recent months on issues like healthcare and the Epstein files. While once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, he’s now blasted her as a traitor and “stone-cold liberal.”

Crockett offered “credit” to Greene for publicly criticizing Trump.

She said:

I’ll give her credit where credit is due. She is willing to call out what is wrong. Now her motivations behind it, who knows, right? Like, you see the light now that he don’t want to be your friend — whatever. But at the end of the day calling it out is so important. So I applaud her for that. I also feel like it’s a bit cowardly though to then just quit because the heat that she’s facing because she’s on the opposite side of him, imagine what I get.

The congresswoman did call out Greene as “cowardly” for choosing to resign. Greene previously said she wanted to avoid a “hateful primary” battle with the president and his allies.

Crockett argued Greene’s next move should be pushing other MAGA supporters to turn on Trump and possibly vote for Democrats.

“I say good luck to her, I say do better in the future, and I say go and talk to other folks that may be feeling like you and tell them that he is not the leader you need in this moment even if that means voting for a Democrat,” she said. “Do what is best for this country.”

Watch above via ABC.